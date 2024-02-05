News / Metro

Colorful lights will be turned on at key areas of the city including the Nanpu, Yangpu, Lupu and Xupu bridges, while the banks of Huangpu River will be lit by waterfall lights.
Ti Gong

Shanghai at night.

Landscape lights will be switched to holiday mode in Shanghai between February 9 and 17 in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Monday.

Colorful and dynamic lights will be turned on at the Bund, North Bund, and central Lujiazui, along Suzhou Creek, at municipal-level business circles, along the Inner Ring Road and two elevated roads, on Nanpu, Yangpu, Lupu and Xupu bridges, as well as buildings in key areas across the city. Both banks along the Huangpu River will be lit up by waterfall lights.

There will be no light show at the Bund, North Bund, and central Lujiazui, according to the bureau.

Lighting in holiday mode to welcome Chinese Lunar New Year
Ti Gong

Buildings lit up along the Huangpu River.

The illumination hours will be prolonged by two hours and 15 minutes in these areas until 12:15am on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve on Friday, with the lights being turned on from 6pm in general.

For the other areas and days, the lighting time will be extended by one hour.

However, light shows will be staged on the facade of some commercial facilities in Jing'an, Xuhui and Yangpu districts. These include Jiuguang Department Store, Shanghai Center, Shanghai Exhibition Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Metro City, Pacific Department Store, Hopson One and Zhangyuan (Zhang's Garden) area.

Source: SHINE
