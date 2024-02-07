News / Metro

Drone show lights up Wusongkou cruise liner terminal


Ti Gong

The Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal launches a drone light show on Tuesday as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Shanghai's Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District dazzled onlookers with a drone light show on Tuesday night as part of the Chinese New Year celebration.

The display, featuring 1,000 drones, combined technology and art to draw attention from residents and visitors.

The highlight of the performance was the formation of the image "auspicious dragon presenting treasures, bringing fortune to Baoshan" for the approaching Year of the Dragon, which begins on Saturday.

Other designs included the logo of the Shanghai International Regatta and the cruise terminal. They showcase Baoshan's unique location where three rivers (the Huangpu, Wenzaobang, and Yangtze rivers) meet the sea (East China Sea).

The terminal, known as the Asia's largest cruise hub, seeks to offer global visitors a cruise experience infused with Chinese cultural elements. It aims to boost tourism and leisure sales, creating a destination that is both locally cherished and internationally renowned, the district government said.

Drone show lights up Wusongkou cruise liner terminal
Ti Gong

Drones create a picture of the Wusongkou cruise terminal and three cruise liners.

