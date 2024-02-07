'Wind Tower' project inspired by Chinese classic unveiled to the public

The buildings at Baoshan District's Long Beach designed by world-renowned architectural firm DLR Group are hailed as one of the most important projects in its design portfolio.

The project consists of the Long Beach Viewing Tower, the Shanghai Baoshan Long Beach Concert Hall and other components.

Located in the former Shanghai Port Authority 14 District Terminal, it stands at the mouth of the Yangtze River and is expected to become another landmark building in Shanghai.

The project was inspired by the traditional Chinese classic "Journey to the West" and the design team used the idea from its story in architecture to create an "East China Sea Dragon King Palace" (the concert hall) and the "Needle to Calm the Sea" (the viewing tower).

The 180-meter-high tower has three floors underground and eighteen floors above. It's currently the highest building in Baoshan District.

The Long Beach Concert Hall, shaped like a diamond, has 1,027 seats, and its radiant architectural shape resembles the crystal palace of the legendary Dragon King of the East China Sea.

DLR Group is a leading American architectural design firm with a history of nearly 60 years, providing integrated design consulting in architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design.

Steven McKay, its CEO, said the project was one of the most important in the group's global landmark portfolio and another milestone in its global landmark building design.

"China is an important economy, and we will continue to be actively involved in China's construction, providing our clients with a full range of international and localized services," he said.