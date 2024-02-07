News / Metro

'Wind Tower' project inspired by Chinese classic unveiled to the public

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0
The buildings at Baoshan District's Long Beach designed by world-renowned architectural firm DLR Group are hailed as one of the most important projects in its design portfolio.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0

The "Wind Tower" project at Baoshan District's Long Beach, or Changtan, designed by the world-renowned architectural firm DLR Group, has been unveiled to the public.

The project consists of the Long Beach Viewing Tower, the Shanghai Baoshan Long Beach Concert Hall and other components.

'Wind Tower' project inspired by Chinese classic unveiled to the public
Ti Gong

DLR Group CEO Steven McKay said the project was one of the most important in its global landmark portfolio.

Located in the former Shanghai Port Authority 14 District Terminal, it stands at the mouth of the Yangtze River and is expected to become another landmark building in Shanghai.

The project was inspired by the traditional Chinese classic "Journey to the West" and the design team used the idea from its story in architecture to create an "East China Sea Dragon King Palace" (the concert hall) and the "Needle to Calm the Sea" (the viewing tower).

'Wind Tower' project inspired by Chinese classic unveiled to the public
Ti Gong

The architectural project was inspired by Chinese classic "Journey to the West."

The 180-meter-high tower has three floors underground and eighteen floors above. It's currently the highest building in Baoshan District.

'Wind Tower' project inspired by Chinese classic unveiled to the public
Ti Gong

The Long Beach Viewing Tower has three floors underground and eighteen floors above.

The Long Beach Concert Hall, shaped like a diamond, has 1,027 seats, and its radiant architectural shape resembles the crystal palace of the legendary Dragon King of the East China Sea.

'Wind Tower' project inspired by Chinese classic unveiled to the public
Ti Gong

The diamond-shaped Long Beach Concert Hall

DLR Group is a leading American architectural design firm with a history of nearly 60 years, providing integrated design consulting in architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design.

Steven McKay, its CEO, said the project was one of the most important in the group's global landmark portfolio and another milestone in its global landmark building design.

"China is an important economy, and we will continue to be actively involved in China's construction, providing our clients with a full range of international and localized services," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     