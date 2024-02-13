News / Metro

High temperatures on Wednesday, hottest day of Spring Festival

  13:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-13
Tomorrow will be the warmest day during this year's Spring Festival, with the highest temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and light air pollution, local authorities said on Tuesday.
  13:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-13       0

Tomorrow will be the warmest day during this year's Spring Festival holiday, with the highest temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and light air pollution, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The main pollutant on Wednesday would be PM2.5 and the short-lived air pollution would end on Thursday, the city's ecology and environment bureau said.

A sudden drop in temperature is forecast on Thursday. The highest temperature would decrease by 11 degrees with accompanying thundershowers, the city's meteorological bureau predicted.

The temperature would gradually climb from 12 to 19 degrees between Friday and the following Monday. It is predicted to rain on Sunday.

This year's second solar term in the Chinese traditional calendar, yushui, or Rain Water, will fall next Monday, which indicates the weather will get warmer and bring more precipitation in most areas of the country.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
