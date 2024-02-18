News / Metro

Wusong Smart City expands into global waterfront district

Wusong Smart City, once home to Shanghai's early iron-steel plants in Baoshan District, is set to undergo a major expansion becoming the "Greater Wusong Area."
Ti Gong

Baoshan District launches the Global Investment Promotion Season on Sunday.

Wusong Smart City, once home to Shanghai's early iron-steel plants in Baoshan District, is set to undergo a major expansion becoming the "Greater Wusong Area," the district government has announced.

The smart city, which is undergoing a new round of urban renewal campaigns, will be expanded from 26 square kilometers to about 110 square kilometers.

It will include areas around the future Baoshan Railway Station and along the banks of the Huangpu, Yangtze and Wenzaobang rivers, integrating it into a premier waterfront zone.

The ambitious project aims to create a leading global waterfront zone in north Shanghai, with plans to fast-track key projects such as a 183-meter skyscraper, renovated from a former special steel workshop, and the new Wusong campus of the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts.

The developments are part of a broader initiative to re-purpose the historical industrial site of Wusong, once dominated by metal refineries and chemical plants, into a hub for new industries, scientific and cultural innovation, as well as waterfront leisure activities.

The projects were unveiled along with about 80 key construction projects, with total investments surpassing 60 billion yuan (US$8.3 billion) on Sunday, the first workday of the Year of the Dragon.

Major projects include the Nanda Central Park, the campus of the academy and a leading life science park. They highlight the district's strategy to enhance urban living and promote a green, low-carbon city model.

The expansion of the Wusong area is also part of Shanghai's push towards urban renewal and the development of industrial clusters.

New sectors such as cruise tourism, green energy, biomedicine, robotics and intelligent manufacturing are developing rapidly in Baoshan.

The district aims to rejuvenate the city's industrial landscape and help position Shanghai as a leader in science and innovation, aligning with its goal to become a model for sustainable urban development.

