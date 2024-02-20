Shanghai to set up universities with Germany, UK

Shanghai's education authorities have signed memoranda of understanding with German and British universities to set up specialized joint-venture institutes in Shanghai.

Shanghai's education authorities have announced an annual work plan that includes plans for two new Sino-foreign universities.

These are part of the city's initiatives to promote global education cooperation and exchanges.

The Shanghai Education Commission has signed agreements with German and British universities to set up the Sino-German University of Science and Technology and the Sino-British Arts Institute.

The Sino-German University of Science and Technology, which will come up in the Lingang New Area, will be developed jointly by the commission, Tongji University in Shanghai, the German University Consortium for International Cooperation and three three German universities for applied sciences. It will follow the model of German universities in the applied sciences paradigm to cultivate talent needed by industries.

Shanghai's Donghua University, the Royal College of Art in London, and the Shanghai Education Commission will jointly establish the Sino-British Arts Institute.

It serves Shanghai's objective of creating an international center for fashion, design, and brands by fostering the development of talented artists and designers from across the world.

The website of China's Ministry of Education states that Shanghai has established 176 high-level Sino-foreign educational institutes and programs.

In addition, Shanghai is going to expedite this year's UNESCO International Institute for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) building.

Additionally on the list are improved services for the city's schooling of foreign children.