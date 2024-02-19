News / Metro

Jing'an FamilyMart fined for selling alcohol to minors

  16:25 UTC+8, 2024-02-19
The outlet on Weihai Road was found to have sold three bottles of cocktails to three students in their first year of high school.
An outlet of FamilyMart in Jing'an District had a fine imposed by the district market watchdog recently for selling alcoholic drinks to minors.

The outlet on Weihai Road was found to have sold three bottles of cocktails to three students in their first year of high school.

They made the purchase via the self-service cash register, and staff of the outlet did not stop the act although they noticed it, according to the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation.

Moreover, the convenience store failed to paste a notice "prohibiting the sale of alcohol to minors" on the refrigerator shelf as defined in the regulations, according to the administration.

It was fined 2,000 yuan (US$278) as a result.

