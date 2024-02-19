Temperatures plummet with arrival of strong cold front

High of 21 degrees on Monday falls to around 10 in the evening with forecasters saying the rest of the week will remain cold before the warmth, and more rain, returns.

After a warm Sunday, Shanghai's temperatures dropped quickly with strong winds on Monday afternoon along with the arrival of a strong cold front from the north.

Monday's high was 21 degrees Celsius before dropping to around 10 degrees in the evening, local forecasters said.

The rest of week will remain cold. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be between 8 and 12 degrees, with 3 to 8 degrees from Thursday to next Tuesday.

This year's second solar term in the Chinese traditional calendar, yushui , or rain water, fell on Monday, an indication the weather will get warmer and bring more precipitation in most areas of the country.