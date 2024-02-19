News / Metro

Temperatures plummet with arrival of strong cold front

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-02-19       0
High of 21 degrees on Monday falls to around 10 in the evening with forecasters saying the rest of the week will remain cold before the warmth, and more rain, returns.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-02-19       0

After a warm Sunday, Shanghai's temperatures dropped quickly with strong winds on Monday afternoon along with the arrival of a strong cold front from the north.

Monday's high was 21 degrees Celsius before dropping to around 10 degrees in the evening, local forecasters said.

The rest of week will remain cold. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be between 8 and 12 degrees, with 3 to 8 degrees from Thursday to next Tuesday.

This year's second solar term in the Chinese traditional calendar, yushui , or rain water, fell on Monday, an indication the weather will get warmer and bring more precipitation in most areas of the country.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     