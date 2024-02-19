Pudong to invest US$23 billion in major projects this year

The investments include 10 major urban renewal projects with total investment of 103 billion yuan and 37 new infrastructure projects with total investment of 94.4 billion yuan,

Pudong is poised to pour 165.6 billion yuan (US$ 23 billion) into major projects this year, according to a conference held on Sunday.

They include 10 major urban renewal projects with total investment of 103 billion yuan and 37 new infrastructure projects with total investment of 94.4 billion yuan, officials said.

Seven significant deals were also signed at the conference.

Two regional headquarters of multinational companies – Stryker (Shanghai) Medical Equipment Co, and Accelleron (China) Investment Co – and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants will settle in Pudong.

A comprehensive synthetic biomedical project will be launched, which will comprise the headquarters of the Shanghai Synthetic Biology Medicine Innovation Center, a transformation platform, and an industrialization base.

The Shanghai Superconducting Technology Co plans to expand its capacity to 50,000 kilometers of high-temperature superconducting materials within five years.

A 1-billion-yuan humanoid robot manufacturing innovation center will be built to solve bottleneck problems in its development.

The 580-million-yuan Autobio International R&D Operation Center will also be built to focus on precise detection and lab software development.