Teacher suspended for alleged affair with student

Shanghai No. 2 High School announced on Monday that it is looking into an alleged questionable relationship between a female instructor and a male student.

The announcement came after a WeChat user, who purported to be the female teacher's husband, shared chat transcripts showing that she was having an affair with a 16-year-old student.

The school stated that it had observed the online posts and had initiated an inquiry with relevant authorities. It said that the concerned teacher had been suspended, pending an investigation.