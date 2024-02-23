Shanghai Metro services restored after interruption due to coldness
11:17 UTC+8, 2024-02-23 0
Services at Metro Line 9 and Line 5 have been restored and passengers are advised to get into the stations in order, the local Metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Co Ltd has announced.
Earlier this morning, some sections of the two lines are suspended because of icing grid under the cold wave.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Yanlin
