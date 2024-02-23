News / Metro

Shanghai Metro Line 9 interrupted due to cold weather

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-23       0
Services at some sections of the Metro Line 9 are suspended this morning due to cold weather causing icing grid, and commuters are advised to adjust travel plan in a timely manner.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-23       0

Services at some sections of the Metro Line 9 are suspended this morning due to cold weather causing icing grid, and commuters are advised to adjust travel plan in a timely manner, according to local Metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Co Ltd.

The section from Songjiang South Station to Jiuting Station is suspended temporarily, while the section from Zhongchun Road Station to Caolu Station is operating in a one way route.

An emergent bus rescue plan has been in place for people at the stations.

Shanghai Metro Line 5 has been in normal operation again after a similar problem was addressed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Metro
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     