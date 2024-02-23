Shanghai Metro Line 9 interrupted due to cold weather

Services at some sections of the Metro Line 9 are suspended this morning due to cold weather causing icing grid, and commuters are advised to adjust travel plan in a timely manner.

Services at some sections of the Metro Line 9 are suspended this morning due to cold weather causing icing grid, and commuters are advised to adjust travel plan in a timely manner, according to local Metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Co Ltd.

The section from Songjiang South Station to Jiuting Station is suspended temporarily, while the section from Zhongchun Road Station to Caolu Station is operating in a one way route.

An emergent bus rescue plan has been in place for people at the stations.

Shanghai Metro Line 5 has been in normal operation again after a similar problem was addressed.