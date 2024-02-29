News / Metro

Kindergarten holds tea party to mark Girls' Day

MEINS International Kindergarten & Preschool will hold an afternoon tea party on Friday to celebrate Hina Matsuri in Japan, which falls on March 3.
Ti Gong

MEINS International Kindergarten & Preschool will hold an afternoon tea party on Friday (March 1) to start a seasonal celebration.

To celebrate Hina Matsuri on March 3, or Girls’ Day in Japan, MEINS welcomes families to make traditional Japanese cakes, Chinese spring cakes, and cherry blossom pie with Japanese mothers.

The colour code is green and pink, standing for a vigorous spring and the Hina Matsuri celebration.

Date: March 1, 2:30pm-4pm

Venue: MEINS International Kindergarten & Preschool

Address: 155 Lixi Road, Changning District

Admission: 188 yuan for each new family, 88 yuan for regulars

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Changning
