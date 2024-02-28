Dots mark the spot: Tattoo guides radiotherapy, benefiting patients

Editor's note:

People are vulnerable while in hospital. Heart-warming care and excellent skills from medical staff give patients warmth and confidence in fighting their illnesses. From blood drawing and bone setting to surgery, many medical staff have unique skills, which are a reflection of their craftsmanship and pursuit of a high-quality health service.



It is common practice for cancer patients to have large cross-shaped lines marked on their bodies by pen ahead of radiotherapy.

Patients at the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, however, are being positioned for radiotherapy through just a few tattooed dots, which guide treatment while allowing patients to shower, causing less inconvenience in their lives and providing them with more dignity.

Under the usual practice, cancer patients receiving radiotherapy have cross-shaped lines drawn by pen in the position for treatment. The lines are usually 8 to 10 centimeters long. They must be kept on the body for the entire therapy, which is usually one to two months.

It means patients must be very careful when dressing and are they are unable to take a shower during this time. Even though they are very careful, some lines fade due to the nature of skin. Medical staff must redraw the lines on the remaining traces to strengthen the marks.

"While radiotherapy is a treatment with a requirement for milliliter-level precision, the process may cause errors from the original lines, which can impact treatment effects," said Xu Qing, head technician of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center's radiotherapy treatment center.

"For some patients with vanished lines, they even have to undergo another CT scan to reposition the lines for the radiotherapy target. So we are always thinking of other measures to solve the problem. Finally, we thought of tattoos, which can't be removed.

"We invited a tattooist to train our staff. Our trial received a great welcome from patients and the tattoos have also developed from small cross-shaped ones into several dots during our clinical practice. Patients with the tattoos can take shower as usual and don't have long mark lines on their bodies," Xu said.

"All patients had positive responses to the practice and appreciate the ability to shower and have less embarrassment compared with having long lines for radiotherapy on the body," Xu said. "The dots are like moles. Patients don't feel any embarrassment or stigma. It is good for their psychological status."