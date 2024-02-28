News / Metro

Dots mark the spot: Tattoo guides radiotherapy, benefiting patients

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:11 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0
Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center has replaced hand-drawn lines with tattooed dots to make the process of targeting radiotherapy more convenient.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:11 UTC+8, 2024-02-29       0

Editor's note:

People are vulnerable while in hospital. Heart-warming care and excellent skills from medical staff give patients warmth and confidence in fighting their illnesses. From blood drawing and bone setting to surgery, many medical staff have unique skills, which are a reflection of their craftsmanship and pursuit of a high-quality health service.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Cai Wenjun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

It is common practice for cancer patients to have large cross-shaped lines marked on their bodies by pen ahead of radiotherapy.

Patients at the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, however, are being positioned for radiotherapy through just a few tattooed dots, which guide treatment while allowing patients to shower, causing less inconvenience in their lives and providing them with more dignity.

Dots mark the spot: Tattoo guides radiotherapy, benefiting patients
Cai Wenjun / SHINE

The usual practice is cross-shaped lines on the body but the hospital has begun using several tattooed marks instead.

Dots mark the spot: Tattoo guides radiotherapy, benefiting patients
Ti Gong

The tattooed black dots guide radiotherapy for cancer patients at the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center.

Under the usual practice, cancer patients receiving radiotherapy have cross-shaped lines drawn by pen in the position for treatment. The lines are usually 8 to 10 centimeters long. They must be kept on the body for the entire therapy, which is usually one to two months.

It means patients must be very careful when dressing and are they are unable to take a shower during this time. Even though they are very careful, some lines fade due to the nature of skin. Medical staff must redraw the lines on the remaining traces to strengthen the marks.

"While radiotherapy is a treatment with a requirement for milliliter-level precision, the process may cause errors from the original lines, which can impact treatment effects," said Xu Qing, head technician of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center's radiotherapy treatment center.

"For some patients with vanished lines, they even have to undergo another CT scan to reposition the lines for the radiotherapy target. So we are always thinking of other measures to solve the problem. Finally, we thought of tattoos, which can't be removed.

"We invited a tattooist to train our staff. Our trial received a great welcome from patients and the tattoos have also developed from small cross-shaped ones into several dots during our clinical practice. Patients with the tattoos can take shower as usual and don't have long mark lines on their bodies," Xu said.

Dots mark the spot: Tattoo guides radiotherapy, benefiting patients
Ti Gong

A medical staff member tattoos a cancer patient's body to guide radiotherapy.

"All patients had positive responses to the practice and appreciate the ability to shower and have less embarrassment compared with having long lines for radiotherapy on the body," Xu said. "The dots are like moles. Patients don't feel any embarrassment or stigma. It is good for their psychological status."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     