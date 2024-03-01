Shanghai remembers Lei Feng with community service

The Shanghai Youth League began its volunteer work near Suzhou Creek in Putuo District on March 1 to celebrate the 61st "Lei Feng Day."
Youth volunteers will participate in a month-long campaign focused on community service and environmental protection across the city.
Chinese people admire Lei Feng, a soldier who died in 1960s, for his kindness and altruism. Every year on March 5, "Lei Feng Day" honors him and encourages volunteerism and social contribution.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Nearly 30 volunteer teams have come together to create a public welfare market, which provides a variety of on-site services such as medical consultations, environmental protection, and safety training.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Visitors are briefed on safety measures by fire fighters.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A doctor answers questions from visitors.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Nearly 50 volunteers take part in a citywalk event themed river protection.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A woman takes part in environmental quizzes at the market.
