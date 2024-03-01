News / Metro

Shanghai remembers Lei Feng with community service

The Shanghai Youth League has launched a month-long campaign to highlight community service and environmental protection to mark "Lei Feng Day."
The Shanghai Youth League began its volunteer work near Suzhou Creek in Putuo District on March 1 to celebrate the 61st "Lei Feng Day."

Youth volunteers will participate in a month-long campaign focused on community service and environmental protection across the city.

Chinese people admire Lei Feng, a soldier who died in 1960s, for his kindness and altruism. Every year on March 5, "Lei Feng Day" honors him and encourages volunteerism and social contribution.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nearly 30 volunteer teams have come together to create a public welfare market, which provides a variety of on-site services such as medical consultations, environmental protection, and safety training.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors are briefed on safety measures by fire fighters.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A doctor answers questions from visitors.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Nearly 50 volunteers take part in a citywalk event themed river protection.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman takes part in environmental quizzes at the market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
