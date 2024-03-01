Shanghai remembers Lei Feng with community service

The Shanghai Youth League has launched a month-long campaign to highlight community service and environmental protection to mark "Lei Feng Day."

The Shanghai Youth League began its volunteer work near Suzhou Creek in Putuo District on March 1 to celebrate the 61st "Lei Feng Day."

Youth volunteers will participate in a month-long campaign focused on community service and environmental protection across the city.

Chinese people admire Lei Feng, a soldier who died in 1960s, for his kindness and altruism. Every year on March 5, "Lei Feng Day" honors him and encourages volunteerism and social contribution.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

