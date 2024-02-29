Shanghai releases blueprint for more parks and greenways

On the list are 120 new parks, among which 70 will be newly built or renovated pocket parks, another 1,000 ha of green land, and extra vertical greenery totaling 400,000 sq m.

Ti Gong

Shanghai will build 120 new parks and its greenways will extend another 200 kilometers in 2024, marking another significant step towards its goal of being "a city in the parks."

The city's greenery authorities mapped out its annual greenery blueprint on Thursday.

On the list are 120 new parks, among which 70 will be newly built or renovated pocket parks, another 1,000 hectares of green land, and extra vertical greenery totaling 400,000 square meters.

"In 2024, greenery authorities in Shanghai will accelerate the development of 'a city in the parks' to fuel the construction of an ecological city," said Xu Dongxin, director of the bureau's greenery department.

Greenways in the city are paths for leisure and exercise amidst trees, flowers, water, and other natural resources. They include paths in gardens and forests, as well as along rivers and roads.

By the end of this year, the city will have another 200 kilometers of greenways, in addition to the 1,769 km at the end of last year.

An ecological park belt circling the city is being developed, and construction of 10 parks on the belt is scheduled to start this year with another eight opening to the public, according to the bureau.

The construction involving a number of major greenery projects, such as the Sanlin and Beicai green land in the Pudong New Area, will be accelerated.

The opening of the southern part of Shanghai Expo Culture Park in Pudong is also on the agenda.

A refined management approach to parks will be taken with an increase in facilities for children and elderly citizens.

The blueprint also includes the 24-hour opening of 30 parks and the expansion of park functions with a combination of sports, culture, tourism, music, art, and traditional Chinese opera elements introduced to enrich the experience of visitors, officials said.

Park operators are encouraged to explore the opening of more lawn areas and the city's camping area management demonstration spots will be promoted.

"A 'park city,' where residents will see flowers when they open windows, step on green land when they walk out, and smell the fragrance of flowers in all seasons, is the pursuit of Shanghai," said Deng Jianping, director of the bureau.

A visual feast is budding at parks across the city with flowers bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors, heralding that spring is not far.



Eighty parks across Shanghai have prepared 54 flower-themed activities this spring, presenting a sea of flowers, according to the bureau.

These flowers include cherry blossoms, peonies, azaleas, Chinese roses and magnolia.

At People's Park in Huangpu District and Huangxing Park in Yangpu District, begonia exhibitions will be held in March with activities such as string music performances and handicraft experiences to wow visitors.

Kawazu-zakura blossom, the most prevalent cherry blossom in Shanghai, will be in the peak of the time for best appreciation from this weekend at Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District. The peak period will last between seven and 10 days based on weather conditions.

The garden boasts about 2,000 cherry blossom trees of some 80 varieties.

It has a 1.5-kilometer avenue of cherry blossom trees that looks like a pink tunnel from a dream.

The kawazu-zakura blossom features large, bright, pink petals, making it one of the favorites of residents.