Shanghai Natural History Museum launches holographic zoo

The museum will stage the nation's first 'hologram zoo' exhibition from this weekend, allowing visitors to explore the mysteries of ancient nature.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Natural History Museum will open the nation's first "hologram zoo" exhibition this weekend, bringing ancient specimens to life.

This weekend, the "Hologram Zoo" immersive experience, jointly created by the museum and Shanghai EuleeVerse Technology Co, will be launched in the temporary exhibition hall on B1 floor.

The project, which was previously exhibited at the Australian Museum, is making its debut in China for visitors to explore the mysteries of ancient nature.

It uses ultra-short focus holographic projection technology to create three major sections: "Holographic Theater," "Holographic Corridor," and "Holographic Fence," allowing visitors to enter a virtual ancient world and interact with dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.

Zhou Ming, coordinator of the project for the museum, said it was not only an in-depth merger of natural science, digital technology and digital art, but also a brand-new form of popular science education that enriches and supplements the existing educational display methods in the museum.

If you go:

Date: February 24-May 26

Venue: Shanghai Natural History Museum

Address: 510 Beijing Road W, Jing'an District

Admission: 30 yuan per adult for the whole museum

For this exhibition, you need to pay another 65 yuan to rent special glasses.