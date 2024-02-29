Mountaincat takes Hike and Heal trip in ancient village

Local hiking club Mountaincat is organizing a two-day Hike & Heal trip in an ancient village in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, at this weekend.

Local hiking club Mountaincat is organizing a two-day Hike & Heal trip with a meditation session featuring the handpan instrument, in an ancient village in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, this weekend.

The trip starts from Hehong Village, which is located at the foot of Yancang Mountain in Ningbo's Ninghai County, a 4-hour drive from Shanghai. Established in 1052, it is famed for its residents' longevity.

The hikers will trek the scenic paths of Yancang Mountain to relax in the forests. As night falls, the club will hold a handpan meditation session in the ancient village.

The entire trail is approximately 10 kilometers long, with an elevation gain of 625 meters, making it suitable for hikers who enjoy some challenge. The road will mainly be a dirt path with loose gravel.

The hike will end with a soak in a thermal spring.

Event info:

Date: March 2 - 3

Assembly place: Shanghai Stadium Gate 3 上海体育场3号口

Address: 666 Tianyaoqiao Rd 天钥桥路666号

Saturday

-10:00 Meet and depart for Ninghai



-14:00 Check-in at the guesthouse

-14:30 A warm-up hike on Foshou Mountain

-15:30 Take a stroll in the ancient village to learn about its history

-16:30 Make "longevity rice cakes"

-18:00 Dinner

-20:00 Handpan meditation session

Sunday

-08:00 Breakfast

-08:30 Start hiking

-14:00 End the hike and unwind in a thermal spring

-16:00 Farewell dinner in local restaurant

-17:00 Head back to Shanghai

-20:30 Arrive in Shanghai

The plan is for referral only. The club will make necessary adjustments based on weather conditions.

