Medical advice ahead of Women's Half Marathon

Medical experts are promoting health awareness for females ahead of the 2024 Shanghai Women's Health Marathon scheduled on March 10.

Five thousand runners will take part in the 21-kilometer main race, while another 800 will take part in the 5km health run.

The races will start at 7am from Zunyi Road in Changning District. The finish line of the half marathon has been set in Zhongshan Park, while the health run ends at the Shanghai Zoo on Hongqiao Road.

The event's official partner Am-Sino Healthcare said it will organize health stations along the route to provide medical services and support, and a "Family Zone" at the finish line to offer professional care for things like muscle soreness and swelling.

Its doctors are also available on its public WeChat account to give guidance and answer female runners' question.

How to deal with the overlap of a period and the marathon?

Female runners can consult their gynecologist to take quick-acting contraceptives to delay a period. Choose menstrual items suitable for activity. If feeling pain, take painkillers under a doctor's guidance. If feeling sick, runners should slow up or even stop to have a rest.

How to deal with pelvic floor problems?

Some women may suffer lower back pain, pelvic pain, one-side hip joint pain and even urine leakage because of pelvic floor issues due to birth, aging and other reasons.



Gynecologists say it is important strengthen your core and practice fluid management.

Pelvic muscle rehabilitation over time will help.

How to manage nutrition before, during and after the marathon?

Before the race: drink enough water and ensure a balanced diet with an intake of carbohydrates, proper amounts of protein and low fat the night before the race. Do not try new foods or new supplements. Breakfast should be digestible carbohydrates and protein.



During the race: drink water or sports drink regularly while running and eat digestible carbohydrate. Add electrolytes if sweating.

After the race: drink liquid to replenish electrolytes and water, eat a balanced diet within 30 to 60 minutes with carbohydrates and protein for muscle repair and growth. Eat fruit, nuts and yogurt for overall recovery.

How to carry out skin care and protection?

Wear sunscreen cream and reducing skin exposure to the sun while running, and use proper skin care products after the race.



It is good to use medical mask for skin care.

How to does knee joint training and sports injury prevention?

Train before the race, and wear suitable running shoes. Swimming and spin exercises can reduce pressure on the knees.