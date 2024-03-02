News / Metro

Volunteer services bazaar celebrates Lei Feng Day

A gathering of community volunteer services titled "Civilization Bazaar" was launched in downtown Shanghai on Saturday to celebrate "Lei Feng Day."
Ti Gong

A Xuhui firefighter cuts hair for seniors at the newly unveiled Civilization Bazaar on Leshan Road on Saturday.

A gathering of community volunteer services titled "Civilization Bazaar" was launched in downtown Shanghai on Saturday to celebrate "Lei Feng Day," named after the People's Liberation Army soldier renowned for his generosity and altruistic deeds.

The bazaar, jointly organized by the Shanghai Volunteer Service Foundation and Xuhui District's spiritual civilization office, aims to strengthen community volunteer services with a comprehensive support system.

The first session of the bazaar was held at Leshan Green Space in Xuhui over the weekend. More than 50 stalls offered a range of services from health checks and legal advice to cultural education and anti-fraud awareness, alongside activities like magic balloons and fitness fun.

Ti Gong

Citizens visit the newly unveiled Civilization Bazaar on Leshan Road on Saturday.

Lei Feng Day, observed on March 5, symbolizes the spirit of dedication, love, mutual assistance and progress. This year, Xuhui launched a "youth development volunteer action" to celebrate the day.

Some delivery riders from Meituan in their distinctive yellow uniforms pledged to serve as ambassadors of civility and embody the spirit of Lei in their daily duties.

The young volunteers will also promote the message of frugality across local eateries, communities and schools.

Lei, a soldier who died at the age of 21 in August 1962, was known for his tireless spirit in helping people in need. Chairman Mao Zedong exhorted the masses to "Learn from Comrade Lei Feng" on March 5, 1963. Since then, March 5 is celebrated as a special volunteer day across China.

Ti Gong

Free medical services.

