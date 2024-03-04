Shanghai lawmakers ready with proposals for nation's annual Two Sessions

Local lawmakers of the National People's Congress and political advisers of the National Committee of the CPPCC leave for Beijing to attend the nation's annual Two Sessions.

Local lawmakers of the National People's Congress and political advisers of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference left Shanghai for Beijing to attend the nation's annual Two Sessions.

Kicking off on Monday morning, the session of the country's top political advisory body is scheduled to conclude on Sunday. The session of the top legislative body will start on Tuesday.

A total of 106 national CPPCC members are from Shanghai. So far, 63 proposals made by local political advisers have been collected and will be submitted to the session, covering fields like economic construction, medical care, educational development, scientific and technological innovation and elderly care service.

National CPPCC member Jiang Ying, also chair of Deloitte China, called for a better foreign-related legalized business environment by improving the consistency, synergy and predictability of the formulation and implementation of foreign-related laws and regulations.

She suggested that implementation rules and judicial interpretations be further refined to improve the consistency of local governments' understanding of foreign-related laws and regulations while also calling for increasing business participation and improving the credibility of the introduction of new policies and regulations.

The division of responsibilities and collaboration mechanisms should be clarified, and it's also important to enhance the coordination of cross-department implementation of foreign-related laws and regulations, Jiang said.

Political adviser Wang Liping is a playwright of Shanghai Film Group. Besides paying attention to creating a better working environment for young literary and artistic workers, she also pointed to the "digital crisis" facing the elderly and hoped enterprises can develop digital products that are easier for seniors to use.

According Ding Zuohong, a national CPPCC member and president of Yuexing Group, the spread of pre-cooked food should not go unchecked because of its uneven quality and the sector's disorderly development.

He called for the prudent promotion of pre-made dishes and the introduction of unified national standards for such food.