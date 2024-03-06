Consumer council slams packaging fees on food takeaways

The Shanghai Consumer Council on Wednesday said it has received widespread complaints from consumers that they were charged extra packaging fees in addition to the food cost.

Packaging fees for food takeaways are "infringement" over the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, the Shanghai Consumer Council said on Wednesday amid heated discussion among the public on the rationale for the fees.

A consumer surnamed Chen said he was charged over 3 yuan (42 US cents) as packaging fees after purchasing two packages from an outlet of KFC in Jing'an District via Meituan.

"It was not reasonable as the fee was shown at the purchase page after I finished my order and there is no criteria for the charge," he said.

Another consumer surnamed Meng said he was charged 4 yuan as packaging fee after ordering a bowl of Yangguofu malatang, a street delicacy.

"It only involved a single package and I don't know why it was priced at 4 yuan," he said.

Others complained that the pricing system is confusing because certain milk tea products, including Chagee and Molly Tea, are sold for the same prices both online and offline – but there is a label for packaging fees for those ordered online.

Many food delivery platforms and catering chains of famous brands were found to be charging packaging fees at a fixed amount or a ratio based on purchases, while the practices were causing increasing disputes, the council said.



The mandatory charge not only affects the fair competition of the market, but also damages the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, the council said.

The price of takeaway foods should contain basic packaging fees as it is part of the service of catering businesses and a charge is against the principle of fair transaction, according to the council.

Moreover, it obscures the transparency of prices and infringes the rights of knowing and decision making of consumers, the council noted.

It is also a twisted practice for curbing plastic pollution as some businesses used environmental protection as an excuse for the charge, which actually led to the growing use of plastic packages, the council said.

The council called on authorities to regulate charges in the takeaway food market, promote fair competition, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers.