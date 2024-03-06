News / Metro

Consumer council slams packaging fees on food takeaways

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:29 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0
The Shanghai Consumer Council on Wednesday said it has received widespread complaints from consumers that they were charged extra packaging fees in addition to the food cost.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:29 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0

Packaging fees for food takeaways are "infringement" over the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, the Shanghai Consumer Council said on Wednesday amid heated discussion among the public on the rationale for the fees.

The council said it had received widespread complaints from consumers that they were charged extra packaging fees in addition to the food cost.

A consumer surnamed Chen said he was charged over 3 yuan (42 US cents) as packaging fees after purchasing two packages from an outlet of KFC in Jing'an District via Meituan.

"It was not reasonable as the fee was shown at the purchase page after I finished my order and there is no criteria for the charge," he said.

Another consumer surnamed Meng said he was charged 4 yuan as packaging fee after ordering a bowl of Yangguofu malatang, a street delicacy.

"It only involved a single package and I don't know why it was priced at 4 yuan," he said.

Consumer council slams packaging fees on food takeaways

A screenshot of the packaging charge of KFC on Meituan

Others complained that the pricing system is confusing because certain milk tea products, including Chagee and Molly Tea, are sold for the same prices both online and offline – but there is a label for packaging fees for those ordered online.

Many food delivery platforms and catering chains of famous brands were found to be charging packaging fees at a fixed amount or a ratio based on purchases, while the practices were causing increasing disputes, the council said.

The mandatory charge not only affects the fair competition of the market, but also damages the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, the council said.

The price of takeaway foods should contain basic packaging fees as it is part of the service of catering businesses and a charge is against the principle of fair transaction, according to the council.

Moreover, it obscures the transparency of prices and infringes the rights of knowing and decision making of consumers, the council noted.

It is also a twisted practice for curbing plastic pollution as some businesses used environmental protection as an excuse for the charge, which actually led to the growing use of plastic packages, the council said.

The council called on authorities to regulate charges in the takeaway food market, promote fair competition, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers.

Consumer council slams packaging fees on food takeaways

A screenshot of the packaging fee of Chagee on Ele.me

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Meituan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     