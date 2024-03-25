Applications open for second Shanghai Philanthropy Award

As the top award in the philanthropy field in the city, the award hosted by the Shanghai government and co-hosted by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau covers four categories.

The city solicited applications for the second Shanghai Philanthropy Award on Monday, and expats and foreign-funded enterprises are welcome to apply, local civil affairs authorities announced.

As the top award in the philanthropy field in the city, the award hosted by the Shanghai government and co-hosted by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau covers four categories – philanthropy models, philanthropy projects and trusts, donation companies, and individuals.



It awards units, individuals, and teams with outstanding performance in the philanthropic field and philanthropic projects and trusts.

In total, 40 awards will be granted, according to the bureau.

The deadline for applications and recommendations is April 30 and the results are scheduled to be announced in September during Shanghai Philanthropy Week.

Civil affairs authorities in districts will collect the submission materials.