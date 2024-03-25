News / Metro

Applications open for second Shanghai Philanthropy Award

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:27 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0
As the top award in the philanthropy field in the city, the award hosted by the Shanghai government and co-hosted by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau covers four categories.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:27 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0

The city solicited applications for the second Shanghai Philanthropy Award on Monday, and expats and foreign-funded enterprises are welcome to apply, local civil affairs authorities announced.

As the top award in the philanthropy field in the city, the award hosted by the Shanghai government and co-hosted by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau covers four categories – philanthropy models, philanthropy projects and trusts, donation companies, and individuals.

It awards units, individuals, and teams with outstanding performance in the philanthropic field and philanthropic projects and trusts.

In total, 40 awards will be granted, according to the bureau.

The deadline for applications and recommendations is April 30 and the results are scheduled to be announced in September during Shanghai Philanthropy Week.

Civil affairs authorities in districts will collect the submission materials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     