Daning Park's tulips in full bloom to welcome visitors

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-25
A carpet of vibrant colors covering an area of more than 10,000 square meters makes pretty pictures at Jing'an District park with 26 different species of the flower on display.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Nearly 500,000 tulips are in full bloom at Daning Park in Jing'an District.

The park has 26 different species, including newly introduced cultivars with more petals than the traditional cup-shaped varieties.

The carpet of vibrant colors covers an area of more than 10,000 square meters.

The park said the best time to enjoy the tulips are between March 25 and 30, but the tulips will be in bloom until early April.

Besides tulips, the park also has plum blossoms, magnolia flowers, cherry blossoms and other seasonal flowers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People enjoy daffodils and tulips at Daning Park.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bird's view of the park's tulips.

