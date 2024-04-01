Record number of stem-cell donations in Shanghai

Five people donated stem cells on Monday and another two on Tuesday, creating new records and becoming Shanghai's 618th to 624th donors.

Ti Gong

Five people donated stem cells on Monday and another two will do it on Tuesday, creating a new record of daily and two-day donation volume in the city.

The seven are Shanghai's 618th to 624th donors, said the Red Cross Society of China Shanghai Branch, which is in charge of stem cell registration and donations in the city.

The China Marrow Donor Program has had 3.45 million registered donors and offered a search service for 121,500 patients, achieving 17,000 stem cell donations and transplants so far.

Shanghai has nearly 180,000 registered stem cell donors.

Officials said the realization of stem cell donation is very hard, as the matching chance between donors and patients is very small and the patients' conditions change quickly along with the disease and medical treatment.

Six people were to donate stem cells on Monday, but one matched patient's condition had a sudden change resulting in the halt of one donor's stem cell collection.