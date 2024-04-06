News / Metro

Flower parks, exhibitions and performances delight visitors

Shanghai remained a popular tourist destination during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday with 6.64 million tourist visits recorded.
Gong Shunqi / Ti Gong

People enjoy sunshine in the Century Park in Pudong.

Shanghai remained a popular tourist destination during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday with 6.64 million tourist visits recorded, generating a tourism revenue of 10.68 billion yuan (US$1.48 billion), authorities revealed on Saturday.

The occupancy rate of hotels across the city hit 53 percent on average, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Flowers such as cherry blossoms, tulips, and peonies burst into a kaleidoscope of colors, and the visual feast wowed travelers at floral attractions such as Shanghai Flower Port, Luxun Park, and Gongqing Forest Park.

The Shanghai Peach Blossom Festival, ongoing in six towns of the Pudong New Area, and Coles flowers in full bloom that have created a golden carpet in Fengxian District, also drew big crowds during the holiday.

An array of exhibitions and performance such as "Stars Over China: The Ancient Shu Civilization of Sanxingdui and Jinsha" at Shanghai Museum's East Branch and musical drama Nankong staged at Shanghai Grand Theater were also popular.

The city's tourist attractions including Shanghai Happy Valley, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, Shanghai Disnery Resort, Jinjiang Amusement Park and Shanghai Wild Animal Park also hosted diversified activities from Guochao (China-chic) Culture Festival to drone shows enriching the holiday experience of residents and travelers.

Gong Shunqi / Ti Gong

Visitors set up tents in the Century Park

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
