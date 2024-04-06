News / Metro

Extra transport services for returning festival goers

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:27 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
Railway stations processed a large number of travelers leaving or returning to the city on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Qingming Festival holiday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:27 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0

Railway stations processed a large number of travelers leaving or returning to the city on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Qingming Festival holiday.

Some 593,000 people arrived in Shanghai on Saturday by train.

To meet the demand, an extra 22 trains were also added for destinations to Hangzhou, Xuzhou, Bengbu and Nanchang.

More carriages were also added.

To streamline connections with other public transport services, railway stations teamed up with local authorities to add bus and metro services. Service hours were also extended.

Extra transport services for returning festival goers
Ti Gong

Local railway stations were busy.

Metro lines 2 and 17 have extended their services to 1am on Sunday and midnight respectively.

The Railway Southern Station has erased the second security check for the Metro from Thursday. This is not only more convienent but also speeds up the flow of passengers.

Travel congestion on roads leading to the city began on Friday afternoon and is expected till Sunday, said traffic police.

Meanwhile, Sunday, the first working day after the festival, is expected to be cloudy with rain. The temperature will be between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius.

The coming week will have a mixture of cloudy and rainy days.

Occasional light rain is expected on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, while rain will increase on Friday.

The mercury will start to rise from Tuesday, when the high will be around 22 degrees and remain over 20 in the following days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     