Extra transport services for returning festival goers

Railway stations processed a large number of travelers leaving or returning to the city on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Qingming Festival holiday.

Some 593,000 people arrived in Shanghai on Saturday by train.

To meet the demand, an extra 22 trains were also added for destinations to Hangzhou, Xuzhou, Bengbu and Nanchang.

More carriages were also added.

To streamline connections with other public transport services, railway stations teamed up with local authorities to add bus and metro services. Service hours were also extended.

Metro lines 2 and 17 have extended their services to 1am on Sunday and midnight respectively.

The Railway Southern Station has erased the second security check for the Metro from Thursday. This is not only more convienent but also speeds up the flow of passengers.

Travel congestion on roads leading to the city began on Friday afternoon and is expected till Sunday, said traffic police.

Meanwhile, Sunday, the first working day after the festival, is expected to be cloudy with rain. The temperature will be between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius.

The coming week will have a mixture of cloudy and rainy days.

Occasional light rain is expected on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, while rain will increase on Friday.

The mercury will start to rise from Tuesday, when the high will be around 22 degrees and remain over 20 in the following days.