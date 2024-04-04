News / Metro

Medical students express respects to 'silent teachers' for Qingming Festival

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:10 UTC+8, 2024-04-04       0
Students from the Shanghai Medical College Fudan University expressed their honor and respect for body donors, the silent teachers in their medical study.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:10 UTC+8, 2024-04-04       0

Whereas most Chinese paid tribute to their ancestors and deceased family or friends on Thursday, for Qingming Festival, students from the Shanghai Medical College Fudan University expressed their honor and respect for body donors, the silent teachers in their medical study.

"There is no medicine without anatomy. There is no anatomy without body donors," said Dr Li Wensheng, head of the college's anatomy department.

"Though much modern medical software and pictures are good supplements to teaching books, donated bodies are still students' best teachers."

All bodies receive professional processing before they are used for teaching and research. After the bodies are no longer useful in the the college, most are cremated and buried at the Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan Cemetery, apart from a small number that are taken back by their relatives for burial. There is a monument for body donors in the cemetery, with the names of all donors listed.

At the body museum of the college, exhibits of body donation documents and letters express love and devotionto the donors.

Medical students express respects to 'silent teachers' for Qingming Festival
Ti Gong

Donation letters and documents displayed at the college's body museum.

The department has statues for its staff and relatives who donated bodies to pay respect at the museum entrance.

The college has educated its students to show their deepest respect and gratitude before the first anatomy class. Every student and teacher must stand up and bow to the bodies and present flowers before beginning the course.

Medical students express respects to 'silent teachers' for Qingming Festival
Ti Gong

Students show their respect before starting their first anatomy class.

Since 2016, all students including overseas students participating in anatomy courses started to write a letter to body donors before completing the course. The college has since edited many of those letters into dozens of books to record the respects of thousands of medical students.

Medical students express respects to 'silent teachers' for Qingming Festival
Ti Gong

Medical students write letters to body donors before completing their anatomy courses. The letter on the left is from an overseas student.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     