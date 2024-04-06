News / Metro

New material developed for dry eye treatment

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:55 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
Local medical experts and scientists have teamed up to develop a new bionanomaterial-based framework to achieve a better drug delivery effect for dry eye treatment.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:55 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
New material developed for dry eye treatment
Ti Gong

Local experts have developed a new bionanomaterial for dry eye disease treatment. It was the cover story for world-leading journal Advanced Functional Materials.

Local medical experts and scientists have teamed up to develop a new bionanomaterial-based framework to achieve a better drug delivery effect for dry eye treatment.

Dry eye disease is a widespread eye illness that inflicts massive economic and medical burdens. The incidence is up to 33.7 percent around the world with the increased exposure to digital products one of a major causes.

Although oxidative stress (a disturbance in the balance between the production of reactive oxygen species and antioxidant defenses) is closely associated with the onset of dry eye disease, barely any quantities of antioxidants are clinically available. This is because of low efficiency, toxicity, and poor bio-availability.

To solve the problem, doctors from Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital led the research and successfully developed an engineering ultra-small Cerium-based metal–organic frameworks nanozymes. This can break through the eye barrier to deliver the drug into the deep part of the eyes for efficient and non-invasive antioxidative treatment.

People with dry eye disease have a very dry ocular surface due to the damages of reactive oxygen species. Experts adopted a novel theory as developing a bio-gardener through the new nanozymes, which wash over reactive oxygen species and improve the ocular surface by delivering drugs effectively. This provides a new route for dry eye disease treatment and prevention.

The new nanomaterial has an exciting future.

The research was published as a cover story for world-leading journal Advanced Functional Materials, the hospital announced on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     