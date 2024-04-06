New material developed for dry eye treatment

Local medical experts and scientists have teamed up to develop a new bionanomaterial-based framework to achieve a better drug delivery effect for dry eye treatment.

Ti Gong

Dry eye disease is a widespread eye illness that inflicts massive economic and medical burdens. The incidence is up to 33.7 percent around the world with the increased exposure to digital products one of a major causes.

Although oxidative stress (a disturbance in the balance between the production of reactive oxygen species and antioxidant defenses) is closely associated with the onset of dry eye disease, barely any quantities of antioxidants are clinically available. This is because of low efficiency, toxicity, and poor bio-availability.

To solve the problem, doctors from Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital led the research and successfully developed an engineering ultra-small Cerium-based metal–organic frameworks nanozymes. This can break through the eye barrier to deliver the drug into the deep part of the eyes for efficient and non-invasive antioxidative treatment.

People with dry eye disease have a very dry ocular surface due to the damages of reactive oxygen species. Experts adopted a novel theory as developing a bio-gardener through the new nanozymes, which wash over reactive oxygen species and improve the ocular surface by delivering drugs effectively. This provides a new route for dry eye disease treatment and prevention.

The new nanomaterial has an exciting future.

The research was published as a cover story for world-leading journal Advanced Functional Materials, the hospital announced on Saturday.