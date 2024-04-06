News / Metro

Fake Carrefour market investigated for misleading consumers, selling fake products

The market watchdog in Putuo District is investigating accusations that a business renting part of the venue of a Carrefour outlet has been selling fake products.
The market watchdog in Putuo District is investigating accusations that a business renting part of the venue of a Carrefour outlet has been selling fake products and misleading consumers with the label of the French supermarket brand.

Shanghai Yanglixin Supermarket Co Ltd was accused of selling bogus luxury bags and fake sanitary towels of well-known brands and tricking consumers into purchases by claiming that the Wanli outlet of Carrefour in Putuo will be soon shut down, Eastday.com reported earlier.

The company was found using shopping bags of Carrefour without clarifying it was a separate market entity, officials said.

Putuo District Administration for Market Regulation said the company was suspected of violations such as misleading consumers, selling fake commodities and failing to set up an exclusive area stocking products near expiry date.

It has been closed for rectification with bogus products seized by market regulators.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Carrefour
Follow Us

