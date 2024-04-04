Shanghai launches green low-carbon supply chain initiative

The initiative was introduced at the opening of the Green Low-Carbon Supply Chain Construction Conference, held at the Wusong Smart City in Baoshan.

Shanghai launched a green, low-carbon supply chain ecosystem initiative on Wednesday with a service platform and alliance to help local companies achieve their low carbon goals.

The initiative was introduced at the opening of the Green Low-Carbon Supply Chain Construction Conference, held in the newly unveiled Carbon Neutrality Industrial Park at the Wusong Smart City in Baoshan.

Li Chenhao, the Party secretary of Baoshan, highlighted the district's responsibility and mission in green low-carbon supply chain development as once China's key iron-steel production base.

The district has developed a strategy focusing on carbon neutrality, with the Carbon Neutrality Industrial Park as the primary development area.

Baoshan District extended an invitation to entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and professionals from all walks of life to join in building a green low-carbon supply chain.

The district released the city's first action plan for accelerating the development of the green low-carbon supply chain system. It also introduced special policies to support the development of the green low-carbon industry.

These policies aim to provide substantial support, encouraging companies to contribute to the green and low-carbon industry's growth.

Baoshan also formed a green low-carbon supply chain alliance on Wednesday with major state-owned enterprises including Baowu, CSSC, Lingang, SAIC Motor, and Shanghai Electric.

The formation of the alliance seeks to develop standards for the green low-carbon supply chain, fostering sustainable development throughout the chain.