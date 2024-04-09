﻿
News / Metro

Kindergarten gives its kids an early glimpse into the art world

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0
Shanghai Wunan Kindergarten is collaborating with music institutes to promote the artistic development of its young children.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-09       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Cai Wenjun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Kindergartens are partnering with community art, educational, and social resources to improve children's artistic development. Parents and expatriates are encouraged to participate.

"Our kindergarten is located near the Hunan and Tianping subdistricts, which are home to numerous art institutes and ensembles like the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. We have formed a community-based educational circle by cooperating with such bodies and opening each other's doors for communication," said Gong Min, principal of Shanghai Wunan Kindergarten.

Kindergarten gives its kids an early glimpse into the art world
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Artworks created by children at Wunan Kindergarten.

Kindergarten teachers and children will get the chance to visit these artistic bodies and listen to their instructors. The opportunity is priceless, especially for young children," Gong said. "They also invite our students to perform for them. It's a good opportunity for them."

"Our children are exposed to local traditional performances and encouraged to acquire the Shanghai dialect when visiting the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater. We devised Shanghai dialect lessons to help children speak more of it. It has even influenced their parents."

Located in Xuhui District, Wunan one of the few public schools that accept foreign pupils.

Kindergarten gives its kids an early glimpse into the art world
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Italian artist Alberto Sanseverino with Wunan Kindergarten students.

"We also encourage parents to get actively involved in the artistic education," Gong said. "It has been warmly welcomed by parents, including expatriates."

Italian artist Alberto Sanseverino helped Wunan Kindergarten children design a large pink dragon to mark the Year of Dragon.

"Creating a large dragon painting with the kids was fun. Like Picasso said, every child is an artist, therefore growing alongside them and helping them express themselves is crucial," he said.

Kindergarten gives its kids an early glimpse into the art world
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sanseverino enjoys a light moment with kids.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     