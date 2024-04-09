Kindergarten gives its kids an early glimpse into the art world

Shanghai Wunan Kindergarten is collaborating with music institutes to promote the artistic development of its young children.

Kindergartens are partnering with community art, educational, and social resources to improve children's artistic development. Parents and expatriates are encouraged to participate.

"Our kindergarten is located near the Hunan and Tianping subdistricts, which are home to numerous art institutes and ensembles like the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. We have formed a community-based educational circle by cooperating with such bodies and opening each other's doors for communication," said Gong Min, principal of Shanghai Wunan Kindergarten.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Kindergarten teachers and children will get the chance to visit these artistic bodies and listen to their instructors. The opportunity is priceless, especially for young children," Gong said. "They also invite our students to perform for them. It's a good opportunity for them."

"Our children are exposed to local traditional performances and encouraged to acquire the Shanghai dialect when visiting the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater. We devised Shanghai dialect lessons to help children speak more of it. It has even influenced their parents."

Located in Xuhui District, Wunan one of the few public schools that accept foreign pupils.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"We also encourage parents to get actively involved in the artistic education," Gong said. "It has been warmly welcomed by parents, including expatriates."

Italian artist Alberto Sanseverino helped Wunan Kindergarten children design a large pink dragon to mark the Year of Dragon.

"Creating a large dragon painting with the kids was fun. Like Picasso said, every child is an artist, therefore growing alongside them and helping them express themselves is crucial," he said.

