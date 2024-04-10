New wave of developments to further transform West Bund

A host of new commercial and cultural projects will further transform Xuhui's West Bund waterfront this year, including the launch of the West Bund Dream Center.

Ti Gong

A host of new commercial and cultural projects will further transform Xuhui's West Bund waterfront this year, including the launch of the West Bund Dream Center along with an exhibition center and a grand theater.

The riverside area along Huangpu River is set for a new round of urban renewal and tech innovation projects, with plans to start construction on 900,000 square meters of new facilities this year, equivalent to about 126 football pitches.

The plan was revealed at the first 2024 general meeting of the Xuhui Riverside Co-Construction and Co-Governance Alliance on Tuesday.

As a highlight, the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center has attracted nearly 60 leading enterprises and over 400 top professionals, cementing it as a key player in Shanghai's artificial intelligence development strategy.

The project will be further expanded, targeting the addition of 100 high-quality large-model enterprises and the creation of a 100,000 square meter science and innovation district dedicated to AI technologies.

Since 2020, the Xuhui Riverside area has seen a surge in development, with over 40,000 new jobs and an increase of more than 1,300 companies. The digital economy now accounts for more than half of the area's tax revenue.

Ti Gong

This year, the West Bund is set to inaugurate nearly 200,000 square meters of commercial and cultural projects, led by the West Bund Dream Center, the West Bund International Convention and Exhibition Center, and the West Bund Grand Theatre.

The "Heart of Pujiang" cable car project is expected to accelerate, aiming to enrich cultural experiences along the Huangpu River.

Upcoming events such as Shanghai Coffee Culture Week and the Xuhui International Light and Shadow Art Festival, alongside new commercial developments and public amenities, are expected to further boost the area's attraction and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.

A new "Hello, West Bank" theme route was also released, which focuses on art, industrial tourism and family-friendly activities.

The route includes visits to the West Bund Planning Exhibition Hall on the 45th floor of the Shanghai AI Tower, introducing public open days for deeper engagement with the area's development and heritage.