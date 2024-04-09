﻿
Bund tour for office building operators from Yangtze River Delta

Huangpu hosted a city walk to highlight Shanghai's premier office buildings and cultural heritage, one of the events of the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2024.
Ti Gong

Office building operators from the Yangtze River Delta region take part in a city walk on the Bund on Monday.

Huangpu District hosted a city walk event on Monday for key office building operators from the Yangtze River Delta region to learn about Shanghai's premier office buildings and cultural heritage along the Bund.

It was part of the serial events of the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2024.

Dozens of office building representatives from the C9 Alliance, or the "High-Quality Development Alliance of Central Urban Districts in Major Cities of the Yangtze River Delta," explored the Bund's leading office buildings and the Bund One Art Museum.

The event aims to foster regional economic cooperation and high-quality development among nine central urban districts in the Yangtze River Delta, the district government said.

The alliance was initiated in 2021 by districts from Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Hefei and Wuxi, focuses on integrating and elevating the region's development through collaboration and shared resources.

Ti Gong

Office building operators from the Yangtze River Delta region at the Bund One Art Museum.

The alliance covers 0.5 percent of the Yangtze River Delta's area, harbors 4 percent of its population, and contributes 5.9 percent of its GDP.

"If any company has the need to develop in Shanghai, building representatives from the cities can provide recommendations and help the businesses to establish themselves in Shanghai," said an official with the Huangpu's financial office, organizer of the event.

The representatives visited the exhibition "Titian's Flora – Venetian Paintings from Uffizi Galleries" which is on display at the Bund One Art Museum.

They also braved the rain to tour the BFC Bund Finance Center to experience the site's management and services.

The building economy is one of the important economic pillars of Huangpu, the official said.

In 2023, key office buildings contributed to more than 60 percent of the district's total tax revenue. The average rental rate of key buildings in Huangpu remained above 85 percent, with some core buildings maintaining around 95 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
