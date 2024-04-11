Shanghai Cancer Recovery Club celebrates 35th anniversary with special event

The Shanghai Cancer Recovery Club marked its 35th anniversary on Thursday with a special event named "Blooming Life."

The event, organized by the Jiefang Daily and the Shanghai Cancer Recovery Club, commenced amidst heartfelt songs and reflections.



Established 35 years ago, the Shanghai Cancer Recovery Club, a pioneering self-help organization for cancer patients, started with 10 members and has since grown to encompass nearly 16,000 members.

The club's innovative initiatives, such as cancer recovery schools, survivorship programs, and various inspirational events, have significantly boosted the courage of cancer patients in their battle against the disease.

The club's representative highlighted that the 5-year survival rate of its members now exceeds 75 percent, surpassing the average 5-year survival rate of cancer patients in Shanghai, which stands at 56 percent.