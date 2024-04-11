﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai breast cancer research breaks new ground

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:43 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
The research by staff at the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, which shows promise of improving patient outcomes, was published in world-leading journal Cancer Cell.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:43 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0

Medical experts in Shanghai have announced that they have fulfilled the most complete and comprehensive research on genomic alterations on breast cancer, and revealed that precision treatment strategies informed by co-alterations hold promise of improving patient outcomes.

The research by staff at the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center broke the limitation of focusing on signal driver alterations and targeted on genetic interactions in guiding genome-informed treatment decisions, bringing new thoughts in breast cancer treatment.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent female cancer and its incidence continues to rise. There are 2.5 million breast cancer patients in China, in which 120,000 women die of the disease annually.

Early screening, efficient and proper diagnosis, as well as precise treatment are key for breast cancer prevention and control.

Genetic mutation-based treatment policies have been widely used in clinical practice but current practice focuses mainly on one single genomic mutation, which has significant limitations. That is why patients with the same mutation can have different responses to the same treatment and some patients even have drug-resistance to targeted treatment, experts said.

"Co-occurrence and mutual exclusivity of genomic alterations have big impacts on therapeutic response in breast cancer but our understanding of them remains limited," said Dr Shao Zhimin, director of the center's breast surgery department and a leading expert of the research.

The study investigates a large-scale multi-omics cohort and a real-world clinical sequencing cohort, including several clinical trials to study the mutual effects of different genomic alterations on breast cancer patients.

During the research, experts have found many examples of mutual effects of different genomic alterations and expanded their understanding of breast cancer and offered new strategies and theories on individualized and precise treatment.

The discovery was published by world-leading journal Cancer Cell.

Shanghai breast cancer research breaks new ground
Ti Gong

Research by local medical experts breast cancer has been published in world-leading journal Cancer Cell.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     