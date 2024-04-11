﻿
Check out Shanghai's artisan foods and beverages, plus arts and crafts

  15:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-11
Join Shanghai foodlovers Saturday at pop-up, Jiashan Lane Market, for a variety of artisan foods, ethnic street foods, local gins, cocktails, wines and more.
Join Shanghai foodlovers this Saturday at the beloved and award-winning pop-up, Jiashan Lane Market!

You can discover a variety of unique artisan foods for your pantry, and purchase ethnic street foods, local gins, cocktails, wines and more, while enjoying the courtyard of a repurposed industrial complex.

While there, explore the extraordinary arts and crafts on offer from vendors, featuring textiles, fabric arts, home decor, fashion, jewelry and more. Swipe left to check out the vendor list.

The market is free to enter and pet-friendly.

Established in 2012 as a farmers market, it contributes to bring high-quality and locally produced food to Shanghai's expat and local community.

Date: April 13, 11am-6pm

Address: No.37, Lane 259 Jiashan Road, Xuhui District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
