Expats show their love of traditional Chinese culture

Expats in traditional dress attend at a guofeng (China-chic) bazaar in the Pudong New Area on Thursday, part of a series of activities promoting Chinese culture among young people.

Wearing traditional Chinese dress, some expats in Shanghai showed up at a guofeng (China-chic) bazaar at the River Mall in the Pudong New Area on Thursday, expressing their love of Chinese culture and traditional clothing.

A series of activities including the bazaar as well as traditional Chinese culture displays and parade of traditional Chinese fine clothing are rolling out in the city between Thursday and Sunday to promote traditional Chinese culture among young people.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A climax of the activities is the bazaar featuring the display of traditional Chinese fine clothing and a showcase of intangible cultural heritage techniques.



It drew some expat hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire) lovers.

Zerin Moirangthem, a university student from India, arrived in Shanghai last July. He used to participate in a lot of hanfu activities during his stay in Kunming, Yunnan Province, since 2020, and has joined a hanfu society.

"I have around 15 collections of hanfu, and I took friends to the parks, wearing hanfu," he told Shanghai Daily. "When there are festivals, I invite them to join."

"I am crazy about hanfu and I really love it," he said. "In the future, I want to bring hanfu culture to my country, showing its beauty."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"Last year, I went back and I took a few sets of hanfu. I found many people loved to see hanfu and all my family members love it as well."

It was the first time for Katrina Andrushkevich from Belarus to wear hanfu.

"I am interested in Chinese culture and history and it's the first time for me to wear hanfu," she said. "I feel very special today and cherish this moment a lot."

There is an interactive experience area where visitors can enjoy the fun of chess playing, touhu (an arrow-throwing game), calligraphy, incense and tea ceremony, and riddle guessing to experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture.

On Saturday, a grand ceremony showcasing the beauty of traditional Chinese clothing will be held at Shanghai Children's Art Theater in Huangpu District as part of the activities.

The activities show the perfect combination of Shanghai's historical inheritance and trendy side, said Wu Bin, deputy Party secretary of Shanghai Youth League, one of the organizers of the event.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE