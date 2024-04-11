Animal adoption day at One East this Saturday for former strays

Local non-profit organization BestFriendsChina will hold a stray animal adoption day with cats and dogs that have all been rescued and are in healthy condition.

Local non-profit organization BestFriendsChina will hold a stray animal adoption day at One East this Saturday.

The cats and dogs have all been rescued and are in healthy condition.

Come and meet them if you are interested in adding a furry member to your family.

If you have rescued cats and dogs to register, you can add them on the WeChat account "bestfriendschina" as there is a little space left.

Date: April 13, 11am-5pm

Venue: One East

Address: L1, 788 Zhongshan Road S1, Huangpu District