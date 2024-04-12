China's 1st domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 leaves HKSAR for Shanghai

Xuelong 2 has completed a five-day visit to the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and began its return journey to Shanghai.

China's first domestically made icebreaker Xuelong 2 has completed a five-day visit to the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and began its return journey to Shanghai on Friday afternoon.

Xuelong 2 or Snow Dragon 2 arrived on Monday for its first-ever visit to Hong Kong as part of its homebound voyage back from China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition.

During its stay in Hong Kong, the icebreaker had been open for public visits, and researchers of the Antarctic expedition team were present at a two-day international conference on climate change at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Xuelong2's scientists also met with over 250 school students at the Hong Kong Science Museum where the Polar Research and Climate Change exhibition was held.

Chairman of the organizing committee of Xuelong 2's visit Ma Fung-kwok said that the public actively participated in the activities during the icebreaker's stay in Hong Kong, and "Xuelong 2" and "polar research" have become familiar words to Hong Kong people.

Wei Fuhai, deputy leader of the expedition team, said that Xuelong 2's visit to Hong Kong is an important part of commemorating the 40th anniversary of China's polar expedition.

Wei expressed hope that Xuelong 2's visit to Hong Kong will further enhance Hong Kong people's understanding of the country's polar expedition work, and arouse young people's interest and enthusiasm in exploring the mysteries of nature and in environmental protection.