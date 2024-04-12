﻿
News / Metro

China's 1st domestically made polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 leaves HKSAR for Shanghai

Xinhua
  23:18 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
Xuelong 2 has completed a five-day visit to the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and began its return journey to Shanghai.
Xinhua
  23:18 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0

China's first domestically made icebreaker Xuelong 2 has completed a five-day visit to the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and began its return journey to Shanghai on Friday afternoon.

Xuelong 2 or Snow Dragon 2 arrived on Monday for its first-ever visit to Hong Kong as part of its homebound voyage back from China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition.

During its stay in Hong Kong, the icebreaker had been open for public visits, and researchers of the Antarctic expedition team were present at a two-day international conference on climate change at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Xuelong2's scientists also met with over 250 school students at the Hong Kong Science Museum where the Polar Research and Climate Change exhibition was held.

Chairman of the organizing committee of Xuelong 2's visit Ma Fung-kwok said that the public actively participated in the activities during the icebreaker's stay in Hong Kong, and "Xuelong 2" and "polar research" have become familiar words to Hong Kong people.

Wei Fuhai, deputy leader of the expedition team, said that Xuelong 2's visit to Hong Kong is an important part of commemorating the 40th anniversary of China's polar expedition.

Wei expressed hope that Xuelong 2's visit to Hong Kong will further enhance Hong Kong people's understanding of the country's polar expedition work, and arouse young people's interest and enthusiasm in exploring the mysteries of nature and in environmental protection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     