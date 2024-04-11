Shanghai Film Group launches AI film competition in LA

Shanghai Film Group launched the first "Global AI Film Marathon Competition" in Los Angeles, encouraging global talent to compete for US$100,000 in prize money.

Shanghai Film Group launched the first "Global AI Film Marathon Competition" in Los Angeles on Tuesday, inviting global talent to compete for a cash prize of US$100,000 and investment opportunities of up to 1 billion yuan (US$138 million) from the SFC Creation Fund.

To apply for the competition, go to https://filmarathon.com/global-ai/.

Competitors can choose "Mythical World" or "Science Fiction Universe" to make a two-to-three-minute short film with artificial intelligence technologies in three weeks, based on "NeZha Conquers the Dragon King," which marks the 45th anniversary of its release, or works by renowned science fiction writer He Xi. Shanghai Film, the intellectual property rights holder, will make the rights available for use in the competition.

Wang Jianer, deputy chairman of the China Film Association and chairman of Shanghai Film Group, will preside over the jury. Other members of the jury include best-selling film director Chen Sicheng, Beijing Film Academy professor Chen Liaoyu, director and screenwriter Zhang Mo, and German new media artist Alexander Barndt.



Ti Gong

"Shanghai Film will embrace the arrival of the AI era with practical actions," Wang told reporters during his visit to Los Angeles.

"Both Shanghai and Los Angeles are 'global film capitals.' Standing at the vanguard of worldwide cinema and television technology and activity, we invite talent from all over the world to join. We are committed to implementing Shanghai Film's 'IP+AI' projects while also forming a worldwide alliance for the AI film and TV ecosystem."

The Chinese American Film Festival, the competition's foreign co-organizer, is likewise committed to spreading the word, according to Andre Morgan, festival co-chairman and producer of Academy Award winner "Million Dollar Baby."

"After hearing Chairman Wang's presentation, I think it's only appropriate that Shanghai, of all the Chinese cities, would lead this new AI trend," said Morgan.

"Shanghai has long been at the forefront of innovation in media, entertainment, and technology. So it's hardly surprising that this competition is being initiated from Shanghai. We will certainly spread the word to encourage young filmmakers to participate," he added.



The competition's top selections will be exhibited on the video site Bilibili, as well as in virtual and offline workshops and during the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival in June.

