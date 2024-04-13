﻿
News / Metro

Safety first in charging of electric bikes

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
Authorities have launched a crackdown against irregularities in the parking and charging of electric bicycles to eliminate potential fire hazards.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
Safety first in charging of electric bikes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Officials inspect e-bike parking area at a residential complex in Huangpu District on Friday night.

Shanghai's urban management authorities launched an intensive inspection and crackdown against irregularities in the parking and charging of electric bicycles on Friday night to eliminate potential fire hazards.

The citywide campaign will run through the end of this year with old communities and residential buildings with poor property management particularly targeted, according to the Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau.

On Friday night, inspections were conducted at nine residential complexes involving 50 buildings in the city, with 16 problems identified.

At three residential complexes of Xiaodongmen Subdistrict in Huangpu District, officials checked whether electric bicycles were parked improperly for charging.

Shanghai's regulations, effective since May 2021, ban charging electric bikes in building common areas such as public corridors, emergency evacuation pathways and crowded indoor spaces due to safety concerns.

Safety first in charging of electric bikes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A rectification notice issued.

Moreover, using "flying wires," or electrical extensions running from apartments upstairs to electric bicycles on the ground, to recharge batteries is strictly prohibited.

At Shenjiang Xinyuan residential complex, electric bicycles were found occupying public common areas for charging, and rectification solutions have been ordered.

The Jintan residential complex has set up an exclusive area outdoors with 25 charging facilities.

"However, the complex has about 100 electric bicycles and the current poles could not satisfy the demand," said Sha Jichun, secretary of the complex.

"The good news is that a large number of these bikes belong to express delivery workers and they use replacement of storage battery as alternative. We also urge residents to use the limited charging facilities in turn to handle the demand."

Safety first in charging of electric bikes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A charging spot in Huangpu District.

The Zhongfu residential complex has installed smoke alarming facilities on charging poles which can detect real-time fire hazards of electric bicycles.

On February 23 in a residential complex of Nanjing, neighboring Jiangsu Province, fire suspected to have been caused by the lithium-ion battery of an electric bicycle resulted in 15 fatalities and 44 injuries. The blaze started on the ground floor of a 34-story building, where electric bicycles were parked.

By the end of 2022, there were an estimated 350 million electric bikes in China, equating to one for every four people. Shanghai led the nation with more than 10.5 million registered electric bicycles.

The bureau said it will step up coordination with fire, police and property management authorities and beef up safety promotion campaigns to raise safety and law awareness among the public.

Safety first in charging of electric bikes
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Safety issues are a concern.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     