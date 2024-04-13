﻿
Xuhui launches investment center in Netherlands

Shanghai's Xuhui District inaugurated its investment promotion service center in the Netherlands on Friday, marking the beginning of its 2024 global promotion tour.
Ti Gong

Officials from Shanghai and Netherlands unveil the Xuhui Netherlands Investment Promotion Service Center.

Shanghai's Xuhui District inaugurated its investment promotion service center in the Netherlands on Friday, marking the beginning of its 2024 global promotion tour.

Officials from both China and the Netherlands, along with business leaders, celebrated the establishment of the new service center, which promises to be a cornerstone in fostering closer economic ties between the regions.

Cao Liqiang, the Party Secretary of Xuhui, highlighted the district's proactive approach in seizing global opportunities spurred by the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2024.

Etwin Grootscholten, a senior adviser on economic and green port Affairs from South Holland, emphasized the potential for increased collaboration between the Netherlands and Shanghai.

"Our partnership with China, now a decade strong, has entered a new phase of closer economic and market integration," Grootscholten said.

Thomas Knoop, general manager of the Benelux Chamber of Commerce, added: "Xuhui has built a long-term service system for enterprises, aimed at encouraging and facilitating sustainable development after their establishment".

"I see a concerted effort here to provide world-class infrastructure and efficient services, creating a nurturing space for the gathering of top talents and the flourishing of innovative ideas."

Ti Gong

Memorandums of understandings are signed between Xuhui and various European business entities.

"Shanghai is one of the most dynamic, open, and innovative regions in China, serving as the country's largest international economic and financial center," said Jin Yuan, commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands.

Jin invited global investors to seize the increasingly open opportunities in China.

"To walk with China is to walk with opportunity; investing in China means investing in the future," Jin said.

The promotion event also witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of understanding between Xuhui and various European business entities for mutual growth and cooperation.

Xuhui, described by Chinese and foreign businesses alike as a premier destination for innovation and development, continues to attract significant foreign investment, with more than 600 European companies already established in the district.

The event marks yet another milestone in Xuhui's ongoing efforts to position itself as a global hub for commerce and innovation, according to the district government.

