﻿
News / Metro

Animal fun as children help celebrate museum's 9th birthday

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
Shanghai Natural History Museum is holding events through April 26 to mark its anniversary and some lucky youngsters were invited to a "tea party with rare animals".
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
Animal fun as children help celebrate museum's 9th birthday
Ti Gong

Children play different animals.

Shanghai Natural History Museum is celebrating its 9th anniversary with a number of events through April 26.

On April 18, the day that marks the anniversary, the museum invited more than 20 children who were born in April to a birthday party.

They took selfies with the museum's mascot "Ke Meng," tried handicrafts, and got a birthday present which included the museum's science books and souvenirs.

Another highlight was a "tea party with rare animals" – an interactive role-play promoting nature knowledge.

Animal fun as children help celebrate museum's 9th birthday
Ti Gong

Chilren take part in a "tea party with rare animals."

Renowned scientists, scholars and science book writers will be giving lectures, with the first lecture "What is Biology" by Wu Jiarui, a researcher from Chinese Academy of Sciences' Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, on April 20.

The lecture will also witness the debut of the museum's latest science publications about local species.

For details, go to the museum's WeChat account.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     