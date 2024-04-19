Animal fun as children help celebrate museum's 9th birthday

Shanghai Natural History Museum is holding events through April 26 to mark its anniversary and some lucky youngsters were invited to a "tea party with rare animals".

Ti Gong

Shanghai Natural History Museum is celebrating its 9th anniversary with a number of events through April 26.

On April 18, the day that marks the anniversary, the museum invited more than 20 children who were born in April to a birthday party.

They took selfies with the museum's mascot "Ke Meng," tried handicrafts, and got a birthday present which included the museum's science books and souvenirs.

Another highlight was a "tea party with rare animals" – an interactive role-play promoting nature knowledge.

Ti Gong

Renowned scientists, scholars and science book writers will be giving lectures, with the first lecture "What is Biology" by Wu Jiarui, a researcher from Chinese Academy of Sciences' Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, on April 20.

The lecture will also witness the debut of the museum's latest science publications about local species.

For details, go to the museum's WeChat account.