Shanghai makes housing easier for incoming talents

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  18:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
The Talent Housing Project meeting, focusing on ways to build a high-quality and diversified housing system for incoming talents, was held in Shanghai on Friday.
Ti Gong

The Talent Housing Project meeting, focusing on ways to build a high-quality and diversified housing system for incoming talents, was held in Yangpu District, Shanghai on Friday.

The meeting highlighted the importance of this project in attracting skilled workers to Shanghai. By making housing more accessible, the city hopes to build a strong support system for these talented individuals.

This means increasing housing resources, enhancing the "one bed, one room, one home" system, and introducing new measures to ensure talent housing policies can be fully implemented.

The project goes beyond just housing. They'll be building talent communities that offer activities and connections to help newcomers settle in and thrive.

Ti Gong

Shanghai has already made significant progress. So far, 184,000 talent apartments have been built across the city, reaching 92 percent of the target for the "14th Five-Year Plan" period.

Additionally, three batches of municipal talent housing subsidies totaling 300 million yuan (US$41.43 million) have been issued, and 20 municipal talent apartments have been identified and listed.

In the next step, the city will further improve the top-level design of talent housing, implement the "preferential rent, preferential purchase, preferential supplement" measures, continue to increase investment in the construction of municipal talent housing resources, support talent housing rentals, and continuously improve talent satisfaction with housing.

Representatives from various committees, districts, and talent apartment residents also spoke at the meeting, which was attended by over 150 people from different areas and organizations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Yangpu
