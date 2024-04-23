﻿
Radisson Collection Lingang invites you to enjoy a beautiful spring moment at Shanghai Flower Show

A young city, creating a new one. Radisson Collection Lingang Shanghai hand in hand with Shanghai (International) Flower Show 2024, guests were invited to enjoy the most IN flower tide city. International flower show, spring market, boutique activities ... attracting a large number of visitors to stop and become a beautiful sight in the spring.

The hotel lobby, laying beautiful heart-shaped rainbow flower wall, 2 meters high rotating simulation bear, as if in the dream crystal ball. Stay in the flower show-themed room at night and smell the fragrant flowers and flowers at the door, tasting the flower desserts in front of the oversized floor-to-ceiling window.

Let's meet at Radisson Collection Lingang Shanghai and experience the romantic flowering season together.

Source: SHINE
