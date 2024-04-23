﻿
News / Metro

Aroma of coffee expected to draw crowds to Jiangnan - Qingpu festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:25 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
The 2024 Best of Jiangnan - Qingpu Coffee Culture Festival is an important part of Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival 2024 and Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:25 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
Aroma of coffee expected to draw crowds to Jiangnan - Qingpu festival
Ti Gong

A poster advertises the festival.

The aroma of coffee is expected to draw crowds to the 2024 Best of Jiangnan - Qingpu Coffee Culture Festival which starts brewing on April 28.

Jiangnan refers to the lower parts of the Yangtze River and residences and cobblestone alleyways typical of that style, among which delicous aromas will entice visitors to sample coffee and other beverages, and taste foods, or investigate lifestyle, sports and camping activities, or enjoy live performances.

Activities will be staged through the upcoming May Day holiday to celebrate the festival, as an important part of the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival 2024 and the Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival.

Between April 30 and May 4, the Yangtze River Delta coffee bazaar, a highlight of the festival, will be held at Zhujiajiao Watertown. The bazaar covers 8,000 square meters and will not only serve coffee, but also introduce lifestyle options.

Among the Jiangnan flavors featured at the bazaar are a herbal coffee brewed by the Qing Post Office, a signature attraction of Zhujiajiao; and the Qingpu TCM Hospital. Wujiang tuzhao (clay oven) coffee, and Kunshan Aozhao noodles will also be on offer.

Aroma of coffee expected to draw crowds to Jiangnan - Qingpu festival
Ti Gong

An artist's illustration shows the planned bazaar.

Alongside the bazaar, a guofeng (China-chic) folk music and symphony performance; a hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire) show, kunqu performance, friend-making party for the young generation, pet-themed camping and frisbee activities, choir and drum performances, outdoor yoga and zumba, and water sports activities will be staged between April 30 and May 4.

During the festival through June, 11 subdistrict and towns across the district will visit local boutique small cafes and select the most beautiful cafes in the district.

A coffee map of the district will be published and coffee-walk activities will be hosted at shopping malls through November. Major shopping malls, tourist attractions, and 26 minsu (the Chinese version of B&B) across the district will offer discounts to boost cultural and tourism consumption.

Aroma of coffee expected to draw crowds to Jiangnan - Qingpu festival
Ti Gong

Another illustration shows a different perspective of the bazaar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     