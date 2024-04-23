The 2024 Best of Jiangnan - Qingpu Coffee Culture Festival is an important part of Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival 2024 and Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival.

Ti Gong

The aroma of coffee is expected to draw crowds to the 2024 Best of Jiangnan - Qingpu Coffee Culture Festival which starts brewing on April 28.

Jiangnan refers to the lower parts of the Yangtze River and residences and cobblestone alleyways typical of that style, among which delicous aromas will entice visitors to sample coffee and other beverages, and taste foods, or investigate lifestyle, sports and camping activities, or enjoy live performances.

Activities will be staged through the upcoming May Day holiday to celebrate the festival, as an important part of the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival 2024 and the Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival.

Between April 30 and May 4, the Yangtze River Delta coffee bazaar, a highlight of the festival, will be held at Zhujiajiao Watertown. The bazaar covers 8,000 square meters and will not only serve coffee, but also introduce lifestyle options.

Among the Jiangnan flavors featured at the bazaar are a herbal coffee brewed by the Qing Post Office, a signature attraction of Zhujiajiao; and the Qingpu TCM Hospital. Wujiang tuzhao (clay oven) coffee, and Kunshan Aozhao noodles will also be on offer.

Ti Gong

Alongside the bazaar, a guofeng (China-chic) folk music and symphony performance; a hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire) show, kunqu performance, friend-making party for the young generation, pet-themed camping and frisbee activities, choir and drum performances, outdoor yoga and zumba, and water sports activities will be staged between April 30 and May 4.

During the festival through June, 11 subdistrict and towns across the district will visit local boutique small cafes and select the most beautiful cafes in the district.

A coffee map of the district will be published and coffee-walk activities will be hosted at shopping malls through November. Major shopping malls, tourist attractions, and 26 minsu (the Chinese version of B&B) across the district will offer discounts to boost cultural and tourism consumption.