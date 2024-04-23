Art exhibition welcomes the Longines Global Champions Tour

In partnership with the Xu Beihong Art Museum, the exhibition features four of master painter Xu Beihong's horse paintings and horse-themed photo and sculpture works.

The Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour is set to unfold at the newly constructed Juss International Equestrian Center from May 3 to 5.

To welcome the return of the pinnacle of five-star equestrian events, a Global Champions Tour mini art exhibition has been put up at the CITIC Square on downtown Nanjing Road W.

Dong Jun / SHINE

In a partnership with the Xu Beihong Art Museum, the exhibition, running till May 5, features four of master painter Xu Beihong's (1895-1953) horse paintings and horse-themed photo and sculpture works.

Xu was primarily known for his Chinese ink paintings of horses, and was widely recognized as a pioneer of Chinese modern art.

This year's event falls into the Labor Day holiday. Evening competitions are introduced for the first time on May 3 and 4. On the afternoon of May 5, riders and their horses will challenge the 1.6-meter obstacles in the LGCT GP.

Dong Jun / SHINE

If you go:

Date: Through May 5, 10am-10pm



Venue: LG, CITIC Square 中信泰富广场LG中厅

Address: 1168 Nanjing Rd W 南京西路1168号

