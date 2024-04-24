China Eastern to launch direct flights from Shanghai to Marseille

France's vibrant Mediterranean port city and the country’s second-largest urban center has formed a unique bond with Shanghai since their sister city agreement in 1973.

China Eastern Airlines is set to launch direct flights between Shanghai and Marseille from July 2, marking its debut on this route.

Operated by Shanghai Airlines, the new route will offer three weekly round-trips every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

With a flight duration of approximately 12 hours, passengers can enjoy onboard WiFi services, setting a new standard in the domestic aviation industry.

The flights are scheduled to take off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 12:15am and arrive at Marseille Provence Airport at 7am, while the return flights from Marseille are scheduled to take off at 10:55am and return to Pudong at 5am the following day (all times are local).

Marseille, France's vibrant Mediterranean port city and the country’s second-largest urban center renowned as the gateway to Provence's azure coastline, has formed a unique bond with Shanghai since their sister city agreement in 1973. With the launch of direct flights, travelers bid farewell to the need for transiting through a third location.

Adding to the convenience, China Eastern Airlines unveiled a dedicated transfer center at Shanghai's bustling Hongqiao Railway Station in January 2024. This pioneering move marks the airline's commitment to seamless travel, offering passengers travelling from various parts of the country to Shanghai by high-speed rail a hassle-free transition to their flights.

For example, visitors bound for Marseille can swiftly complete check-in procedures and check their luggage on reaching Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, allowing them to explore the city with ease before heading to Shanghai Pudong International Airport in the evening for security checks and direct boarding.