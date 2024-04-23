University kitchen gets electronic food safety system

Shanghai Normal University's Xuhui campus is piloting a food safety electronic system in its kitchen that ensures food safety using a digital method.

The university kitchen now has digital installations that food safety inspectors can use to record results and pinpoint issues.

Food safety inspectors can identify abnormal situations due to ultraviolet lamp disinfection when the system uploads the records to the smart canteen management system.



The NFC (Near Field Communication) patrol spots, which are part of the system, are present during meal preparation, dishware cleaning, and food processing rooms, among others.

"Once problems are identified, food safety inspectors will immediately register them, which will be sent to those responsible for each spot and remind them to make rectifications on time," said Yang Hui, a staff member with the university's logistics service center.

Furthermore, it raises an alarm if it detects that the rat guard's location has changed, that the flour storage is too close to the wall or the ground, or that the temperature and humidity are abnormal.

The device allows market regulators to view patrol findings and correct issues in real time.

Only those responsible can open refrigerators that store food samples after having their faces scanned, ensuring standard tracking and management procedures.



The district has released a guideline on the digital management of dining units to fulfill their primary responsibility for food safety, which is currently undergoing testing. It covers food sourcing, storage and processing, and sample management.

According to the Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation, it is an upgrade from manual supervision and management.

A student in eastern China's Jiangxi Province discovered what appeared to be a rat skull in a college canteen meal, prompting the recommendation. Additional analysis challenged initial assertions that it was duck neck, raising widespread concerns about food safety at venues with a large number of diners.

"We encourage and will guide more schools, senior care homes, and medical treatment institutions in the district to use digital means to prevent food safety hazards and improve food safety management," said Ding Lei, the administration's deputy director.